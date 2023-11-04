"I was surprised" - Emmanuel Petit names Chelsea's best players this season

Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has named Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, and Cole Palmer as the Blues' best performers this season.

The west London side have had a disappointing start to the season as they sit 11th in the Premier League table with three wins, three draws, and four defeats. However, their performances have arguably been better than is reflected in their results.

Petit believes Sterling, Palmer, and Gallagher are key contributors to Chelsea's performances this season. He told sports betting site OLBG:

''I really like Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer. I was surprised to see Palmer leave City. I liked seeing his tussle with Sterling over the penalty the other week because it's exactly what Chelsea need. They need players to step up and take responsibility. Palmer is one of those players."

"So far, I really like how Sterling has started this season and I was surprised not to see him in the England side."

Petit lauded Gallagher, who donned the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. The Frenchman said:

"Conor Gallagher is another one I like, too.

“I liked him when he played at Palace, and he's had some difficulty since coming back to Chelsea. I like him, though, and I want those three to step up more. That's what the fans want to see. When big players like Chilwell are injured, those players should aim to step up and take ownership.''

Gallagher was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer but ended up staying and has made 13 appearances across competitions.

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling bright sparks in Chelsea's poor start this season

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer. He had a poor first season by his standards, contributing nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions.

The English winger has been much improved this season and is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with three goals in 10 games. Overall, he has registered four goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions.

Colwill, meanwhile, has scored two goals and provided three assists in nine games for the Blues since arriving from City for £40 million this summer.

While Mauricio Pochettino's side had a poor start to the season, they have won four of their last six games across competitions, losing once. They will next take on league leaders Tottenham Hotspur away on Monday, November 6.