“I would be surprised" - Michael Owen doesn't believe 'inconsistent' Liverpool will finish in the PL top 4 this season

Michael Owen has predicted Liverpool's inconsistency will see them finish outside the top four of the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves in a tricky situation right now and face the daunting prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that his former club are unlikely to qualify for Champions League football next season. The former England international has backed Tottenham Hotspur to clinch the fourth spot due to the Reds' up-and-down form.

Owen has also claimed that Newcastle United's form has also been inconsistent even though the Magpies have played some difficult games in quick succession. The former England striker told Premier League Productions:

“I would be surprised if Tottenham didn’t clinch that fourth space because Liverpool are inconsistent. Newcastle are rocky even though they have played some tough games."

Owen has also highlighted the fact that Antonio Conte's Spurs side are also inconsistent but will have less pressure now after opening up a six-point gap with Klopp's side. He explained:

“Spurs are up and down, a little bit inconsistent, a bit like Liverpool actually. But it’s a good performance, even though Nottingham Forest made it easy for them. After Liverpool were chasing them down and getting closer and closer. They will be breathing a sigh of relief now because they have a bit of a cushion again.”

Klopp's men have struggled for consistency this campaign and look destined to finish the season trophyless. The Reds also have to overturn a 5-2 deficit against Real Madrid if they are make it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Merseysiders find themselves sixth in the table with 42 points in 26 games and trail Spurs by six points with a game in hand. Fifth-placed Newcastle United have 44 points in 25 games so far. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion also have a chance of making the race for the fourth spot a four-horse one.

Darren Bent urges Liverpool to get rid of veteran star if they want to 'go to the next level'

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has urged Liverpool they will need to get rid of James Milner if they need to get to the next level.

The Englishman has been a reliable player under Klopp during his tenure at Anfield, offering the Reds a lot with his immense experience and unparalleled versatility. Since arriving from Manchester City on a free transfer in 2015, Milner has won seven trophies for the Merseyside giants.

However, Darren Bent has claimed that offloading players like Milner is vital for the Reds. He told talkSPORT:

"Well, James Milner, I know he is a good servant but if they want to go to the next level, it's time to part ways."

Milner has scored a total of 26 goals and provided 46 assists in 320 matches for the 19-time English champions.

