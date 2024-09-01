"I was surprised, it was quite open" - Mo Salah says Liverpool could have scored 5-6 goals in their win over Manchester United

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah believes the Reds could have scored five or six goals in their Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1. The Reds secured a 3-0 win over the Red Devils, with Salah providing two assists and scoring one goal.

The 32-year-old has scored more goals against United than any other club in the Premier League. With his goal on Sunday, the Egyptian has now scored against the Red Devils in seven consecutive appearances at Old Trafford.

Salah has three goals and three assists in the first three games under new manager Arne Slot. Colombian forward Luis Diaz scored a brace in the first half (35', 42') and Salah added the third after half-time (56').

Interestingly, both of the Diaz's goals came after Manchester United midfielder Casemiro lost possession.

The 32-year-old opined that they had several chances and that the Merseyside club could've added more goals to their tally. He said (via The Anfield Talk):

"I was surprised [at how easy it was] it was quite open. It could’ve finished 5 or 6."

The Reds will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 14, after returning from the international break.

Paul Scholes believes Liverpool can challenge Manchester City for the PL title

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes Liverpool can go past Arsenal and challenge the Cityzens for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have emerged as serious title contenders in the last couple of seasons. Mikel Arteta's side came close to winning their first PL trophy in over two decades but lost the title to Manchester City on the final matchday last season.

The Reds, too, were part of a three-horse race for the PL title. However, defeats to Everton and Crystal Palace and draws against West Ham United and Aston Villa towards the end of the season ruled them out of the race.

After impressive wins in their first three games of the season, Paul Scholes said about Liverpool's title credentials:

"There's a real dominance by the Liverpool squad. They could really challenge for that (Premier League) title this year, even (after) three games in. Before a ball being kicked, I thought Arsenal might be there to give City a real go, possibly go on to win it."

"After watching the first three games, I think Liverpool could go past Arsenal. They were up there for a long part of the season last year. They only fell away in the last few games. But if they keep the squad together, if they keep majority of it fit, I think that's a team that can challenge City, without a shadow of a doubt."

