"I am surprised at where the stories come from" - Manchester City star's agent rubbishes claims regarding his client's move to Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan's agent has played down speculation that the Manchester City midfielder has struck an agreement with Barcelona.

Gundogan, 31, is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract with City expires. He is yet to agree on a new deal with the Premier League club and uncertainty has grown over his future.

SPORT reports that a deal taking Gundogan to Barcelona is practically closed. The German would reportedly arrive at Camp Nou on a two-year deal with a gross salary of €12 million per season.

However, Gundogan's agent has refuted those claims saying that the German has not reached an agreement with any club. He told AS:

“I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years.”

Gundogan is still in the midst of helping Manchester City try and secure a memorable treble. His agent said that the player's only focus is on this at present:

“Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now,”

The German midfielder has been at the Etihad for seven years since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He has featured 40 times across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing as many assists.

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder in the summer. Sergio Busquets' contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Even if the veteran Spaniard does extend his stay, he will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Barcelona using connections with superagent Jorge Mendes to sign Manchester City's Joao Cancelo

Barcelona are keen on Joao Cancelo.

SPORT reports that Barcelona have asked superagent Jorge Mendes to help facilitate a transfer for Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender has been out on loan at Bayern Munich since January.

Cancelo, 28, is alleged to have fallen out with City boss Pep Guardiola, leading to his departure. However, the right-back has started two of Thomas Tuchel's first four games in charge at Bayern on the substitutes bench. A lack of game time was cited as an issue that formulated his temporary exit from the Etihad. There is a €70 million buy option in his loan, but it's unlikely to be taken up.

Barcelona are keen on Cancelo and have asked Mendes to organize a loan move ahead of next season. Guardiola is looking to offload the right-back, who was once regarded as the best full-back in the Premier League.

He has made 39 appearances across competitions for City and Bayern this season, scoring three goals and providing nine assists. The Portuguese defender has four years left on his contract with the Cityzens.

