"I sympathise with them" - Dimitar Berbatov makes big scoreline prediction for Everton vs Chelsea

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has made his predictiton for Chelsea's Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday (December 10).

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled for consistency, coming off a 2-1 midweek defeat at Manchester United. Cole Palmer's 45th-minute goal either side of Scott McTominay strikes condemned the Blues to their sixth league defeat of the season in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Everton find themselves in deep trouble following the Premier League slapping a 10-point penalty for breaching the league's financial rules. With 10 points from 15 games, they're just above the relegation zone, coming off a convincing 3-0 home win over Newcastle United in midweek.

Without the points deduction, the Toffees would have been tenth in the standings, a point above their matchday 16 visitors. Berbatov sympathises with them and reckons they will build on their 'great' result against Newcastle.

"Everton need to compensate for the points deduction, and they got a great result last time out against Newcastle," said the Bulgarian on Metro. "It’s a hard battle, and I sympathise with them, but the rules are the rules. They have paid the penalty, and, now, have to get out of it.

Berbatov added that the Blues need to rack up wins, but that might not come at Goodison Park this weekend:

"I don’t know what to say about Chelsea anymore, honestly. Chelsea need to start putting a shift in to just get wins and points. For them, it’s going to be difficult as now is the moment for Everton to take advantage."

Chelsea have won twice in their last five league games.

Chelsea boss praises Levi Colwill

Blues midfielder Levi Colwill (right)

Blues manager Mauricio Pochetttino is all praise for Levi Colwill, as the 20-year-old has earned the respect of his teammates after graduating from the club's academy.

The Argentinian said that Colwill has a very bright future and is captaincy material. Elaborating on his thoughts about the Englishman, Pochettino said (as per the club's website):

"People who know Levi know he can deal with the captaincy because of his personality and character. He loves the club.

"He came from the Academy, and in four or five months, everyone respects him. He has the profile to be captain. We are building something for today, but for the future also. He’s a massive player for the future of the club.

Colwill has one goal and an assist in 17 games across competitions, including 14 league outings, this season.