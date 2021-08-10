"I teared up myself" - New Manchester City signing claims he felt the same as Lionel Messi did after leaving Aston Villa 

Former Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has revealed that the decision to leave the Lions for Manchester City reduced him to tears, just like Lionel Messi.

Messi had an emotional farewell after leaving Barcelona, leaving many teary-eyed. Grealish, who has been at Aston Villa all his life, felt the same way.

During his Manchester City unveiling, the England international revealed that it was difficult to speak to the staff and players at Aston Villa before his departure. But the decision to join the Premier League champions and win silverware was too big to turn down.

“It was so tough. I think everyone knows that I reported back for pre-season. That’s when the manager wanted me back. It was difficult because in the back of my mind I knew that I might be going and I just did some solo training sessions,” Grealish said.

“Everyone has seen how Messi was on Sunday in his final press conference and that is the exact way I felt. Before I left, I wanted to speak to the staff and the players at the hotel and I teared up myself.

“This club were one goal away from winning the Champions League last year; that’s why I have come here. The manager and I have spoken about it. I look around the changing room and there’s so much talent and so much depth that I fully believe we can win it this year.

“It’s something that of course we’ll be looking to win this season, along with every other trophy too," Grealish added.

Grealish expected to hit the ground running at Manchester City

Jack Grealish had a long summer break after his exploits with England at Euro 2020, but is expected to hit the ground running at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is a tactically demanding manager, but the best way for Grealish to acclimatize to the system and style is by getting more minutes on the pitch.

Grealish can play on the left flank and in a more central role at Manchester City, and could make Pep Guardiola’s lineup ahead of Raheem Sterling.

