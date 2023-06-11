“I have to tell her she was right" - Manchester City star claims his wife predicted they would win UCL this season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said that his wife told him that they would win the UEFA Champions League this season.

City were crowned the champions of Europe by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10. Rodri scored the winner in the 68th minute. De Bruyne, though, had to be subbed off in the 35th minute due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by Phil Foden.

Despite missing their most creative player, Pep Guardiola's side got the job done and they were crowned the Champions League winners for the first time in history. City also won the European treble this season as they became Premier League and FA Cup champions.

De Bruyne said after the game that his wife Lacroix made a perfect prediction about the triumph at the start of the season. The Manchester City talisman said (via Mirror):

“I don’t know why, but my wife said in August ‘you’re going to win the Champions League’. I’ve no idea why, but she always maintained that I would. She said today, before the game, ‘I’m not worried, you’ll be fine, you’ll win it’. In the end it’s a little bit of a shame, because I have to tell her she was right, so that’s not the best!”

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne reacted to the Champions League final win

Manchester City, despite their recent dominance in English football, couldn't set the European stage on fire for years. However, they finally did it this season, as they beat Inter Milan in the UCL final on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side also became the first English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the European treble.

Hence, it was a huge moment for the club and the players, who have worked arduously for the past few years to reach this point. The emotions of such a moment could be overwhelming and De Bruyne pointed that out, telling the media after the game:

“My head feels a little bit empty for the moment. It’s just amazing, it’s incredible, I don’t know what to say. I’ve basically been fighting all my career with my team to win this medal, but I still don’t think it defines my career."

He added:

"I think it helps, but I don’t judge myself or my career solely on this game. I know who I am as a player and person and I'm happy and proud of the person I am."

De Bruyne was once again phenomenal for Manchester City this season. The Belgian superstar scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 games across competitions.

