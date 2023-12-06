"I think he has the ability, vision, and personality" - Emmanuel Petit backs struggling Chelsea star to thrive in different position

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit has backed Mykhaylo Mudryk to succeed in a new position for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Ukraine international has, so far, arguably failed to justify the £88.5 million Chelsea paid for him to Shakhtar Donetsk in January this year. With just two goals and three assists in 30 appearances, it is evident that he isn't living up to expectations in west London.

Petit, however, thinks Mudryk can benefit from shifting towards a more central position on the pitch. The legendary Frenchman believes the 22-year-old could be a good option to play behind the No. 9 — as a No. 10 or perhaps as a second striker.

Petit told King Casino Bonus (h/t Standard Sport):

"Mudryk sometimes looks nervous when he takes the ball and tries to take players on. He also doesn't look confident in terms of his movement and linking with his fellow forwards. I think he'll do ok.

"I was watching the Brighton game and I was wondering why, instead of being a left-winger, he doesn't play behind the striker? I think he has the ability, vision, and personality to take the ball and dribble. If I were Pochettino, I would use him in the middle of the park."

Mudryk played 81 minutes in his team's 3-2 league win over Brighton & Hove Albion on 3 December, providing an assist for the third goal. He raced through the center of the pitch in the 61st minute, using his pace and dribbling to draw a foul and win the spot kick, which Enzo Fernandez converted.

Chelsea prepare to face Manchester United in their next game

Chelsea's next task is an away league game against Manchester United on Wednesday (6 December).

The Red Devils were flying in the Premier League with three wins in a row before they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United on 3 December. Their performances, regardless of their results, have arguably failed to capture the imagination of their fans.

The two teams could use this game as a much-needed springboard to veer their season in the right direction. The win against Brighton, as crucial as it was, still wasn't enough to help Chelsea rise above 10th position in the table.

They have 19 points from 14 games and sit three positions and five points behind Erik ten Hag's side. Manchester United won this fixture 4-1 last season after a run of five draws between the two sides across competitions.