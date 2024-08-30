"I think Arsenal would have to bring someone in" - Paul Merson urges Gunners to strengthen key area before transfer window shuts

Paul Merson has advised Arsenal to sign a striker before the transfer window shuts. The pundit believes the club will struggle to cope without options up front should an injury befall Kai Havertz.

The Gunners have been in for a striker this summer, with Mikel Arteta keen on reinforcing his attack. The north Londoners have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres.

Last season, Kai Havertz was Arteta's preferred No.9 while Gabriel Jesus struggled for form amidst injury issues. While the German impressed with his performances, many have pondered whether Arsenal could've triumphed in the title race if they had a more traditional, goalscoring striker.

Merson believes his former club need to strengthen up top. He said on Sky Sports:

“Havertz, when he gets injured, they will be right up against it. They’d end up having to play a false nine. You can get away with a false nine in two, three or four games, but you do not want to use it for two months. So, I think Arsenal would have to bring someone in.”

The Gunners have signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino on permanent deals so far this summer. Reports suggest that the club have agreed a loan deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper and captain Neto.

Emmanuel Petit names 2 candidates who could 'replicate Haaland's output' at Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has echoed Merson's claims and urged Arsenal to sign a striker. The Frenchman believes the Gunners need a forward who can bring them at least 20 goals a season.

Petit highlighted Erling Haaland's output at Manchester City and named two potential signings who could replicate that form for the north Londoners.

He believes Spain star Nico Williams, who shined at the 2024 European Championships, and Brentford's Ivan Toney could do so. The former Chelsea midfielder said:

"Arsenal need a 20-goals-per-season striker, they currently have a few players who can score 10-15 goals per season, like how Man City used to be. Pep Guardiola changed the system because he knew he needed a striker who could score lots of goals. In Erling Haaland's first season, he broke goal-scoring records and won the Champions League."

"Mikel Arteta will follow the steps of Guardiola, the way their teams play and a striker would be a cherry on top of the cake. I think Nico Williams or someone like Ivan Toney could replicate Haaland's output at Arsenal."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (31 August).

