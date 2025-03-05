"I think he's a Ballon d'Or winner in the future" - Joe Cole backs ex-Manchester City star to win the prestigious award after UCL display

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has claimed that former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez could be a future Ballon d’Or winner. This came after the Argentine scored an outstanding goal in Atletico's 2-1 UCL Round of 16 first-leg loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday (March 4).

In an interview on TNT Sports, Cole was full of admiration for Alvarez. He said (via METRO):

"This kid has won it all and done it all and he’s still only 25. I think we see the best of him over the next five years. I think he’s a Ballon d’Or winner in the future.”

Since his Manchester City days, Alvarez has proven to be efficient in attack. His departure from City could be linked to the lack of sufficient minutes on the pitch.

Alvarez joined Atletico from City for a transfer fee reportedly worth €75 million last summer (August 2024). Since joining the Spanish side, he has proven to be a key member of Diego Simeone's attack.

In his first season, Alvarez has been able to form a reputable and lethal partnership with Antoine Griezmann in attack. The Argentine forward has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 41 games for Atletico this season.

If Alvarez can remain consistent and improve his attacking performance, he could become a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or in the future.

When Julian Alvarez revealed what Pep Guardiola told him during his departure from Manchester City

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round - Source: Getty

Alvarez claimed that City manager Pep Guardiola thanked him for his contributions at the Etihad. He also revealed that Guardiola was happy with the fact that he did not give the club's hierarchy problems.

In an interview with Argentina's InfoBae Newspaper, Alvarez reflected on Guardiola's final message to him. He said (via ONEFOOTBALL):

"Thank you very much for everything you gave the Club, a lot of titles. You never caused problems, never brought any trouble to the club. Nothing. You always gave your best. Not a single complaint. It was always words of gratitude, and mine as well towards the club.”

During his stint at City, Alvarez scored 36 goals and provided 17 assists in 103 games. He won two Premier League titles at the Etihad (2022-23 and 2023-24). He was also part of Manchester City's team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League trophy.

