"I do not think Barcelona paid for referees" - La Liga chief Javier Tebas makes bold statement regarding the Negreira case

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed he doesn't believe Barcelona paid the referees in the Negreira case.

Barca have been accused of paying €7.2 million to former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, between 2001 and 2018.

Tebas recently shared his take on the incident, claiming that he doesn't believe the Blaugrana paid the referees. Tebas said:

“I do NOT think Barcelona paid for referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear answer.”

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Javier Tebas: “I do NOT think Barcelona paid for referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear answer” Javier Tebas: “I do NOT think Barcelona paid for referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear answer” #FCB ‼️ Javier Tebas: “I do NOT think Barcelona paid for referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear answer” #FCB

The nature of the allegations is pretty serious and if proven guilty Barcelona could face consequences, including being banned from playing in European competitions.

Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid recently issued a statement on the matter. The two clubs have been at loggerheads since.

Barcelona talisman Robert Lewandowski spoke ahead of the El Clasico

Barcelona are set to take on Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday (March 19). Xavi's side will rely heavily on their superstar striker Robert Lewandowski to find the back of the net against Carlo Ancelotti's lot.

Lewandowski joined the Blaugrana in the summer from Bayern Munich and has since scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 32 matches.

Speaking about the surreal experience of playing in front of the fans at Camp Nou, Lewandowski recently told Eleven Sports PL (via Barca universal):

"With everything I’ve been through in my career, I thought I would know how to control it, but every time I go to Camp Nou I feel something special.”

Lewandowski has failed to replicate his best form since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The Pole was recently quizzed about his form heading into the El Clasico. He said:

“I’m in good shape, but I know the last few weeks have certainly not been easy for me for many different reasons. But that’s football and sometimes those moments come.”

Barca have 65 points on the board from 25 matches and hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga heading into the El Clasico.

Poll : 0 votes