"I think he's the best goalkeeper" – Bruno Guimaraes snubs Liverpool and Manchester City compatriots while naming the standout GK in the world

Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has snubbed Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes as he named Nick Pope as the best shot-stopper in the world.

Pope, 30, has been a crucial part of the Magpies' resurgence in the ongoing 2022-23 season since arriving from Burnley for a fee of £10 million last summer. So far, he has registered a whopping 16 clean sheets in 24 games across all competitions for Eddie Howe's side.

A right-footed goalkeeper blessed with reflexes and handling, the 10-cap England international helped his team put one foot in the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday (January 24). Joelinton's 73rd-minute strike helped the Magpies register a vital 1-0 win over Southampton in the domestic cup semi-final first leg at the St. Mary's Stadium.

During a post-match interaction, Guimaraes shared his thoughts on his team's win and branded Pope as the best in the world. He said:

"We controlled the game but we missed big chances. It's just the first game, now we need to think about the next one. I'm proud of the team. We could have scored more but the most important thing was to be one goal in front. I want to thank Nick Pope, I think he's the best goalkeeper in the world. Let's keep it going."

Heaping praise on his goalkeeper, Howe told reporters:

"I can't be critical in any way. We defended well, Nick made some big saves again. The two saves he made were big moments. He's been outstanding for us this year, the defence has played very well in front of him but when called upon, he's delivered for us."

Pope will next feature for Newcastle in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg at home against Southampton on Tuesday (January 31).

Steven Gerrard offers his help to Liverpool in their pursuit of Manchester City target

Speaking to BT Sport, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard asserted that he is open to helping the Reds in their pursuit of Manchester City target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. He said:

"The obvious signing for Liverpool is Bellingham. They lack a runner in midfield who can get you a goal, the legs – he ticks a lot of boxes. I am sure Bellingham is bright enough to look at Liverpool, who have one of the top five managers in the world. They are building a new stand, they have world-class facilities."

Claiming he would take the 19-year-old England star out for dinner in Dortmund to convince him of a move to Anfield, Gerrard continued:

"I want him at Liverpool. I'll fly out to Dortmund and take him out for dinner! I think it's important to stay in England to continue his growth and development. Just get him to send his diary to me!"

Bellingham, who has a deal until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened this campaign in stellar form. So far, he has scored 10 goals and contributed four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

