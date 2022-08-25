"I think this would be the best for him and for United" - Patrice Evra offers solution to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer 'issue' at Manchester United

Patrice Evra believes it would be in the best interest of both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to part ways this summer.

Ronaldo hit the ground running after returning to Manchester United last term, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches. He has one more year remaining on his contract, while there is also an option to extend it by another 12 months

However, the Red Devils' inability to secure Champions League football last season has raised concerns over the forward's future. It emerged last month that he has asked the club to allow him to leave if they received a suitable offer.

With just one more week remaining in the transfer window, Ronaldo's future remains in the air. His agent Jorge Mendes has offered his services to various clubs, but only Sporting CP have shown concrete interest so far.

Meanwhile, Evra has stressed the need for Manchester United to sort out the 37-year-old's future soon. The former Red Devils defender feels Ronaldo's departure would be the best solution for the situation. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"The Cristiano Ronaldo saga is another issue. Is he staying? Is he leaving? It's created a lot of confusion with fans. He's still here, the transfer window isn't closed but I think, personally knowing Cristiano, if he doesn't play he would like to leave. I think this would be the best for him and for United."

Evra plied his trade for Manchester United for eight years between 2006 and 2014. He played 121 matches with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during that period, but did not hesitate to suggest it would be better for him to leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not a guaranteed starter for Manchester United

Manchester United have tasked Erik ten Hag with the responsibility of bringing their glory days back to Old Trafford. The Dutchman is thus focused on taking the club back to the top of European football.

With Ten Hag demanding the most from his players, Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the starting XI is not always guaranteed. In fact, he has started only two of the Red Devils' three Premier League matches so far.

There are suggestions that Anthony Martial is Ten Hag's preferred number 9 this term. Ronaldo could also see his playing time reduced further with the arrival of someone like Ajax's Antony.

It thus remains to be seen where the future holds for the Portuguese icon. The lack of takers have certainly not helped his cause this summer.

