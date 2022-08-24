Only 1 Champions League club showing concrete interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to attract interest from just one UEFA Champions League club so far in the shape of Sporting Lisbon, according to The Independent.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals and provided three assists from 38 matches upon returning to Manchester United last term. He has one more year remaining on his contract, while there is also an option to extend it until 2024.

However, the Red Devils' failure to secure Champions League football last season has unsettled the 37-year-old. He asked the club to allow him to leave if they received a suitable offer last month.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has since offered the player's services to several clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. However, all those teams have decided against a move for him.

In fact, only one Champions League club have shown concrete interest in signing Ronaldo this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Sporting are keen to take him back to Portugal.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner does not appear to be open to the idea of returning to his homeland. He seemingly views a move to the Primeira Liga as a step backwards.

Ronaldo has thus struggled to find buyers that are acceptable to him this summer. It now remains to be seen if he will secure a move away from Manchester United before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Portuguese icon has started just one of the Red Devils' three Premier League matches this season. It is unclear whether Erik ten Hag will reinstate him in the starting XI if he ends up staying at the club.

Manchester United's interest in Cody Gakpo depends on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Meanwhile, Manchester United are determined to strengthen their attack before the window closes. They have been linked with several forwards, including Ajax's Antony, in recent days.

The Brazil international has been Ten Hag's preferred target to bolster his options in attack since day one. However, the Red Devils also hold an interest in PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United's pursuit of Gakpo, though, depends on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club, as per The Independent. It appears they will only make a move for the Netherlands international if the 37-year-old leaves.

Gakpo scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for Eindhoven last term. He has picked up right where he left off this season, contributing to seven goals in six matches.

