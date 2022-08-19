Manchester United ready to go out all for 23-year-old forward after completing Casemiro transfer - Reports 

Manchester United are preparing to go all out for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo once a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is finalized.

The Red Devils are reportedly close to wrapping up a deal for Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Following this, the Telegraph's Jason Burt reports that United are turning their attention to Gakpo, with a bid for the young Dutchman imminent.

The PSV forward flourished at the Philips Stadium last season, making 47 appearances, scoring 21 goals and contributing 15 assists.

He was named the Eredivisie 'Player of the Year' for his impressive campaign and has been gaining interest from Premier League sides.

Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in the Dutch winger, whilst Arsenal have been linked.

Gakpo has four years left on his current deal with PSV but could be set for a switch in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Legendary Manchester United striker and current PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy previously commented on speculation linking Gakpo with a departure.

He said:

"We will only talk about it (speculation) when there is something concrete. We are working on his development as a player and how he can contribute to PSV."

Manchester United making moves in the latter stages of the window

Casemiro looks set to become United's fourth summer signing

Manchester United are eyeing attacking reinforcements off the back of a disappointing start to the season.

Erik ten Hag's side lost 2-1 in their season-opening fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion before being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford.

United's only goal in those two games came through Alexis Mac Allister's own goal in the defeat to Brighton.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are yet to get going under Ten Hag and have been scrutinized for haphazard performances.

This has led to calls from fans for the club to be more active in the market, with just three players having been signed thus far.

Lisandro Martinez joined from Ajax for £51.63 million, joining on a five-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia arrived from Feyenoord for £13.5 million, signing a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The Red Devils also beat Brentford to the signing of free agent Christian Eriksen, with the Dane having left the Bees following a brief spell last season.

Football Daily @footballdaily Manchester United's most expensive signings



◎ Pogba - £93.25M

◎ Lukaku - £90M

◎ Maguire - £80M

◎ Sancho - £73M

◎ Fernandes - £67.7M

◎ Fred - £61.2M

◎ Di Maria - £59.7M

◉ Casemiro - £59.2M Manchester United's most expensive signings◎ Pogba - £93.25M◎ Lukaku - £90M◎ Maguire - £80M◎ Sancho - £73M◎ Fernandes - £67.7M◎ Fred - £61.2M◎ Di Maria - £59.7M◉ Casemiro - £59.2M 🔴 Manchester United's most expensive signings◎ Pogba - £93.25M◎ Lukaku - £90M◎ Maguire - £80M◎ Sancho - £73M◎ Fernandes - £67.7M◎ Fred - £61.2M◎ Di Maria - £59.7M◉ Casemiro - £59.2M https://t.co/COvgmpDJq8

Manchester United are now close to completing a deal for Madrid midfielder Casemiro. They look likely to target Gakpo once the Brazilian's transfer is confirmed.

The transfer window closes on August 31 and it appears the 13-time Premier League winners are now putting their transfer business into motion.

