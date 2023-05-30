"I think they can hurt City in this situation" - Sergio Busquets reveals how Inter Milan can defeat Manchester City in the UCL final

Sergio Busquets has explained how Inter Milan can hurt Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10.

The Nerrazzuri clash with the Cityzens at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and head into the final as underdogs. City have been rampant, and are on course for a treble. Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League title and are also in the FA Cup final on June 3.

However, Busquets has detailed how Inter can look to punish Manchester City. He acknowledged that the Premier League giants are favorites but claims anything can happen in a final. He said (via Football-Italia):

“Everyone thinks City will win, but beware of Inter. First of all, anything can happen in a Final and it’s not a cliché."

The veteran Spanish midfielder who is leaving Barcelona this summer added that Inter have a clear identity:

"It’s all complicated when you play against a team like Inter, with a clear identity, five defenders, three midfielders, and two strikers. Inter defend well and strikers help the team."

Busquets came up against Simone Inzaghi's side twice this season, losing 1-0 at the San Siro and drawing 3-3 at Camp Nou. He alluded to this when explaining how their strikers can hurt City:

“We’ve faced them twice this season and we struggled. Perhaps they don’t create many chances, but they’ll play with two strikers against two Man City defenders and I think they can hurt City in this situation. Anything can happen.”

Inter are in fine form themselves and will head into the Champions League final as the winners of Coppa Italia. They beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the final and have been far and away Italian football's strongest side in Europe this season.

They beat AC Milan, Benfica, and FC Porto on route to the final but Manchester City will be their toughest test. However, Guardiola's side did slip up in their final game of the league campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Brentford. It promises to be an intriguing clash between Inter and City in Istanbul.

Busquets namedrops Manchester City's Rodri as his potential replacement at Barcelona

Rodri is Manchester City's midfield anchor.

Barcelona are tasked with trying to replace Busquets, 34, who has decided to leave the club when his contract expires in June. The Spanish midfielder has been one of Blaugrana's key players ever since debuting in 2008.

Busquets has made 722 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning the Champions League thrice and the La Liga title nine times. Xavi's side have been linked with several names in their search for a replacement.

Reports from September claimed that Manchester City's Rodri was a candidate. Busquets seemingly likes the idea of his compatriot arriving at Camp Nou, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"I know there's a lot of talk about players, about Rodri, about Zubimendi. They are very good players and perhaps the ones that most match the DNA and the style that is wanted here but they are in another team, they belong to another club."

Rodri has been in superb form for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 54 matches. Busquets knows him well from their time together in the Spain national team camp.

Poll : 0 votes