"I don't think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too" - Pundit claims Bayern Munich boss might leave club after Oliver Kahn sacking

Former German footballer Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Thomas Tuchel could walk out of Bayern Munich this week. He believes that the manager will not be happy with the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic.

The German pundit suggested that the former Chelsea manager has been under pressure at the Bundesliga champions. Kahn and Salihamidzic were key to Tuchel moving to the Allianz Arena after they decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking on German TV (via The Sun), Hamann claimed that there is a good chance Tuchel calls it quits at Bayern Munich on Monday. He believes the manager will walk as the club is in a mess. He said:

"When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club? I don't think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he'll leave of his own accord."

Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season in dramatic fashion. They finished level on points with Borussia Dortmund, who failed to win their match, and that saw Die Roten finish top because of better goal difference.

Thomas Tuchel hinted at unrest at Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the club's manager in March after Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic believed that Bayern's goals, both short-term and long-term, were in danger. They sacked Julian Nageslamann despite being active in all competitions and losing just three matches in the season.

Tucehl confirmed that things are not all rosy behind the scenes and said after winning the title on Saturday (via Daily Mail):

"It would of course be desirable for things to calm down and for us to be able to focus on football. We have enough to do. We have to play faster, play better, play more consistently. We want to improve on all levels. We have to come back as a unit. We want to make sure there's a family feeling and also protect ourselves from external influences and opinions. This is very important. Only then can we demand everything from the players."

Bayern Munich were knocked out of all competitions and had to rely on Borussia Dortmund to drop points on the final day to lift the Bundesliga title.

