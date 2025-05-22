“I think you have a chance. You just have to live for 900 years” - Chelsea hero John Terry mocks Tottenham with hilarious response to James Maddison

Chelsea legend John Terry has poked fun at Tottenham Hotspur following the north London side's UEFA Europa League final win against Manchester United on Wednesday, May 21. Spurs won this game 1-0 through Brennan Johnson's 42nd-minute strike, which ended the club's 17-year wait for a trophy.

Maddison, who was injured for this tie joined the post-match celebrations, changing from the suit he was wearing to the Spurs kit. After that, he took to Instagram to share images from the evening and wrote in the caption:

"From suit."

"To kit. Full @johnterry.26 mode. Anything to say tonight John?"

Terry worked with Maddison at Leicester City during the 2022/23 season. He reacted to this Instagram story and wrote:

"I remember my first trophy. Ah bless them. Get the tequila out. Great season from you boys, you should all be proud. 16 to go (with 16 trophy emojis). After that performance, I think you have a chance. You just have to live for 900 years."

John Terry's reaction to James Maddison's Instagram post

While Maddison did not feature in this match, he did play a key role throughout the season for Tottenham Hotspur. In the Europa League alone, he's made 11 appearances, bagging three goals and four assists.

Spurs have one match remaining this season, a Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on May 25.

Crystal Palace defender wants Real Madrid move amid links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham- Reports

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi reportedly wishes for a move to Real Madrid, amid links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. According to fichajes.net, Los Blancos are unlikely to move for the England international following the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth (via The Hard Tackle).

At the moment, Guehi has a year left on his deal with the Eagles, which means he could be available for a reasonable sum of money. Crystal Palace will want to sell him in order to avoid losing the defender for free in 2026.

If the Real Madrid move seems unlikely, Guehi may be considering his options within the Premier League. Chelsea and Arsenal may be good options, with both clubs having performed well in the Premier League this year.

Tottenham Hotspur fans will also argue that they are poised to do well next season after winning the Europa League this campaign. With all these sides likely to offer Champions League football for next season, it will be interesting to see where Guehi ends up.

