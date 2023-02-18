"I don't think that has changed" - Mikel Arteta makes bold claims about rival fans in Arsenal vs Manchester City title race 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently claimed that most neutral fans want the Gunners to pip Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Gunners saw reigning champions Manchester City catch up with them in the table following a 1-3 loss against the Cityzens at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

When asked about whether most rival fans want Arsenal to win the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta agreed but also claimed that his side were never favorites. As quoted by The Daily Mail, he said:

"That I agree with. Because of what they see, people have a lot of sympathy for us, our players and the way we have done things. I don't think we have ever been favourites, I don't think that has changed. Man City have been the number one candidate from day one because they have been in that position for much of the last five years."

He added:

"Before the season, if you had to bet on someone, put some money or your house on somebody, I think a lot of people would have done something different (than choose Arsenal). What we can control is what we do. That's what I've been saying for three months. It's about what we do tomorrow. The energy we have to play with and how we're going to continue to believe in what we do. And to be more efficient. We cannot control what other teams will do."

The Arsenal manager has urged his side to produce results on a consistent basis. He added:

"At the end of the day, come the end of May you're going to have to have a certain amount of points. Don't tell me how or where, but you're going to have to have those points. When you see yourself there and when you see the team performing and winning matches, you want to continue that. That is for sure. You have to do things consistently, at an extremely high level."

He also insisted that having a strong squad and the ability to rotate players is hugely beneficial. He added:

"And you have to have all the players available as well. To have the capacity to rotate, to have the capacity when players are not in the best moment to change them. That is what we are looking to do. But I think a highly motivated team, with a highly motivated crowd that wants to help you, I think it is an extraordinary thing to have."

Manchester City are at the top of the table right now with 51 points in 23 games thanks to their greater goal difference.

Arsenal, however, have a slight advantage having played one less game than Pep Guardiola's side.

Pep Guardiola wants more from Manchester City star after impressive display against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently urged Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne to raise their game even further as they look to defend their Premier League title this season.

Following his then-British record £100 million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021, Grealish struggled to find his form last season, scoring only six goals and four assists.

The Englishman found the back of the net in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal to regain top position in the table from the Gunners. Speaking about the England international's potential and his recent performances, Guardiola said:

“Obviously he's playing really good. I talk to him about his decision making... the quality was always there but his commitment to take a risk in important decisions is right now making the difference. He has to continue.”

While talking about his key midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, the former Barcelona manager said:

“Really good, it's like Jack, like everyone. I'm so pleased for everything. But I want more. I have a feeling Kevin and Jack can do more and they can do it. Make a fantastic goal but I know the demands we have in front of us, tough competition, and we need the players to have the feeling they can do better.”

Arsenal will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, February 18, while Manchester City will be up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

