“I think it's a clear answer" - Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says he's prepared to join war in Ukraine if called upon by military

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has stated that he would return to Ukraine to fight in the defence of his country if called up by the military. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that started in 2014.

With the war still going on, Zinchenko claimed that he would be willing to put his career on the line and fight for his country if called upon. The Arsenal defender offered his services to the military when the invasion took place but was eventually dissuaded by his family.

Now, the former Manchester City man insisted that he is prepared to serve his country in the war if needed.

He told BBC's Newsnight, as quoted by Goal:

“I think it's a clear answer. I would go [to fight].”

Zinchenko also insisted that many of his former school friends have been serving Ukraine on the war front, adding:

“It's tough to understand that just recently we've been in the same school, we were playing in the playground or on the football pitch, and now they have to defend our country. And, honestly, [it's] so hard to accept this, but it is what it is. We cannot give up. I know maybe some people might think that it's much easier … for me being here [in London] rather than being there [in Ukraine]."

"I really hope that this war will end soon. What is my duty now? How can I help as much as I can to my country, to my people, over there and all these things? I can't be more proud than I am right now to be Ukrainian. I have a dream that this war will end very, very soon, and we can rebuild our Ukraine like we really want [to],” he continued.

Zinchenko is currently on the books of Arsenal, having formerly plied his trade in England at Manchester City, although he made his professional debut in Russia for Ufa.

Zinchenko won 10 trophies during his time at Manchester City and has been excellent for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing Gunners since joining the London club in 2022.

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal star for playing too safe

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Reiss Nelson for playing too safe in the Gunners' 2-0 win against Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3.

The 24-year-old got a rare chance to start with Bukayo Saka missing from the matchday squad, but Wright was far from impressed with the Hale End academy product.

"Reiss Nelson has played a little bit safe. You would like to see him get past Doughty. Go past him and stretch him, like Martinelli would do. We need somebody going that way (in behind) and I think sometimes he is playing a lot of safe balls inside,” Wright said.

Nelson has only been a bit-part player for Arsenal this season and only got his first start for the Gunners this season against Luton.

The winger has played just 579 minutes of first-team football this season, contributing with one goal and two assists.

