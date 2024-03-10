"I think on current form" - Glen Johnson makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has predicted the result of the Blues' Premier League home game with Newcastle United on Monday (March 11).

Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw at Brentford in their previous league outing. With 36 points from 26 games, the Blues are languishing in a lowly 11th place, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 19 points but with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Magpies haven't fared too better themselves, occupying just a place above the Blues in the standings. Eddie Howe's side saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home in their last league game to move into the top half of the points table.

Considering the fairly inconsistent run of recent results for both teams, Johnson reckons the Magpies would narrowly take the win, telling DAZN (via Metro):

"Newcastle are in good goal-scoring form, so it’s a bloody dangerous match for Chelsea, who are not exactly free flowing and scoring goals. If Newcastle get off to a good start, they could very easily win the game. I think on current form, it will be 2-1 to Newcastle."

The Blues have just one win in their last five league games.

What happened when Chelsea met Newcastle United earlier this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea don't have fond memories of their first league clash of the season against Newcastle United.

That's because Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a 4-1 hiding at St. James' Park when they met in November. Alexander Isak opened the scoring inside 13 minutes for the Magpies before Raheem Sterling hauled the Blues back on level terms 10 minutes later.

That would be as good as it would get for Pochettino's side at Tyneside, though. Jamal Lascelles put Eddie Howe's side back in front at the hour mark before Joelinton scored just a minute later. Anthony Gordon rounded off the scoring for Newcastle United seven minutes from time after the Blues were reduced to 10 men.

In a chaotic game, 10 yellow cards were showed, with Blues captain Reece James getting sent off after receiving a second caution in the 73rd minute, with his team trailing 3-1.