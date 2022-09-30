"I think we have enough to try and push them and give them a good game" - Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi sends out 'confident' Leverkusen message ahead of Bayern Munich clash 

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is now slowly getting used to the rigors of the Bundesliga after completing a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 21-year-old Englishman has already grabbed an assist for Bayer Leverkusen while also notching up five appearances in all competitions. Considering how little involvement he has enjoyed at Chelsea in the last couple of seasons, the move away from England has certainly come as a shot in the arm for the player.

Hudson-Odoi is now preparing for a challenging Bundesliga fixture against Bayern Munich, who wanted to sign him several years ago while he was enjoying his breakout season at Chelsea.

Despite the Bundesliga champions being tough opponents, Hudson-Odoi stated that Leverkusen have enough quality to challenge their opponents. He also insisted that Leverkusen always play to win and remain confident in their abilities:

Hudson-Odoi was quoted as saying by the Bundesliga newsletter:

“I think, every game that we play, we want to try and get the three points and try and win the game.

"I think the way they’ve started might not have been the best way they wanted to, but at the same time, we haven’t started great either and we know that, so we’re definitely trying to take advantage of it, try and go there and push and give it something different than what we haven’t already this season and try and get the three points.

“It would be a massive game, a massive task, but I think that with the players that we’ve got and the quality we’ve got here, I think we have enough to try and push them and give them a good game, and try and even win the game, so I think we’re all confident, we’re all working really hard this week in training, and as I said, I think it’ll be a good time to go over there and play them.”

Leverkusen have not enjoyed the best of starts to their campaign. Gerardo Seoane's men are languishing in 15th place in the table, registering just the solitary win in seven games.

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to inspire his teammates to a commendable result when they face Bayern.

Hudson-Odoi excited about playing at Allianz Arena

The Chelsea forward also stated how excited he is ahead of heading out to play at the Allianz Arena. Hudson-Odoi described the game as something everyone dreams of as a kid and further retirated the importance of the fixture.

“No, I think obviously, when you watch the games when you’re a kid, you always look at them and you think ‘I want to be playing in these sort of games, these massive competitions’, you want to be playing under floodlights, big crowd, everybody cheering and happy and it’s a good atmosphere, so I definitely think that it’ll be a massive game for us, we want to push and as I said, I think it’ll be a great atmosphere to be there, to play in that sort of stadium will be good.”

Leverkusen face Bayern Munich on October 1 (IST) and it remains to be seen whether Hudson-Odoi will get his chance to shine from the start.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes