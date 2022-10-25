"I think that would be an error" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Liverpool target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

The England international continues to impress for Borussia Dortmund and has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As per ESPN, the young midfielder has been attracting interest from clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and even Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side will be up against the coveted midfielder once again on Tuesday as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at Signal Iduna Park.

The 19-year-old scored against Manchester City in their last two meetings with Dortmund but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Bellingham made the right choice by opting for a move to Borussia Dortmund that helped his development.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.



Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. 🟡…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. 🟡⚫️⭐️ #BVB…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. https://t.co/9P8TXGaVgc

The Spaniard has opined that his growth could have been halted had he joined any of the big clubs in the Premier League. He said (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if Jude Bellingham was in England he would go to City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham, maybe he would not get the minutes.

"The best thing for a young player to be better is to play minutes. He was 17 when he arrived but it was not just about his quality, how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee."

Guardiola has also hailed the mentality and attitude of the midfielder despite his young age. He added:

"This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains. The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good.”

The Liverpool target must choose his next club carefully

Jude Bellingham has no shortage of options at his disposal right now and is very much likely to earn his big move next summer.

However, he must act wisely in choosing his next club as he is still pretty much in the development phase of his career.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho The meltdown on this app when Jude Bellingham joins Real Madrid is going to be mental.



We’ve waited 3 seasons to sign him, because he’s “perfect”.



Not signed a midfielder in that timeframe, sacrificed probably 3 major trophies for it.



Goodness me this club is pathetic. The meltdown on this app when Jude Bellingham joins Real Madrid is going to be mental.We’ve waited 3 seasons to sign him, because he’s “perfect”.Not signed a midfielder in that timeframe, sacrificed probably 3 major trophies for it.Goodness me this club is pathetic.

As reported by Relevo, the Englishman favors a move to Real Madrid rather than a move back to his home country with teams like Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is widely expected to be a key player for England in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes