"I don't think they've ever been further away" - Former Manchester United star weighs in on the Red Devils title chances this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley is pessimistic about the Red Devils' chances of winning the Premier League this season.

They haven't won the league title since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge (2012-13), when Cleverley was on the club's books. He spent 15 years with the club until joining Everton on a free transfer in 2015, registering five goals and eight assists in 79 senior games.

Manchester United took a step in the right direction last season under Erik ten Hag, finishing third and securing UEFA Champions League football. But they have started the current season poorly and sit ninth in the table with nine points from six games.

Talking about their title credentials this season, Cleverley, who now works as a coach at Watford, told Sky Sports (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I like to be optimistic but you have to be realistic and I don't think they've ever been further away, to be honest. The strength of the other teams, not only do you have your usual competitors but you've got the introduction of Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle so it's going to be very, very difficult.

"I hope I'm wrong. I hope they can have a good run in the Champions League but as far as domestically in the league, it's a massive, massive task and I think you have to be realistic about that."

Apart from on-field form, off-field controversies have also troubled the club. Jadon Sancho, who cost £73 million in 2021, is currently banished from first-team training after apparently falling out with Ten Hag.

£85 million signing Antony, meanwhile, is on a leave of absence as the player faces allegations of violence towards women by his ex-girlfriend (h/t ESPN).

Manchester United back in the market for Adrien Rabiot - reports

Manchester United have reportedly renewed their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils have been interested in the French midfielder in recent seasons but have failed to agree on a deal to sign him. He was nearing free agency at the end of last season but signed a new one-year deal with the Italian giants.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t MEN), the Red Devils are monitoring the 28-year-old central midfielder's situation at Juventus. He has been a regular feature in the Old Lady's XI throughout his four-year stay in Turin, registering 18 goals and 13 assists in 182 games.

Manchester United sold Fred but replenished their midfield depth this summer by signing Sofyan Amrabat on an initial £8.5 million loan deal from Fiorentina. They have an option to make the deal permanent for £21.4 million next year.

Donny van de Beek, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.