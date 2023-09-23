LaLiga side plot surprise move for Manchester United star Donny van de Beek - Reports

Villarreal are reportedly plotting a surprise transfer for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek in the next summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils from Ajax for €39 million in 2020 but has failed to impress with his performances since then. He didn't find favor under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that trend has continued with subsequent Manchester United managers.

Van de Beek played just 163 minutes in the Premier League last term and is yet to play a single minute this season. He was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the recently-concluded summer transfer window but no move materialized.

Despite that, Van de Beek's future seems to lie away from Manchester United. According to Fichajes, Villarreal are aware of his struggles in England and want to sign him at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old is in the final two years of his contract which sees him pocket £6.24 million in annual wages. Erik ten Hag currently has Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as his options in midfield.

The Dutch tactician also signed Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat (on loan) this summer. It was thought that the 53-year-old's arrival at Manchester United would help revive Van de Beek's career given their successful time at Ajax.

That hasn't been the case so far. If anything, his playing time has decreased. Van de Beek played fewer games for United last season than he did in the 2021-22 campaign, where he spent six months on loan at Everton.

Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United's loan signing

Sergio Reguilon was signed by Erik ten Hag as an emergency left-back on deadline day after Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw in the summer.

The Red Devils missed out on signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and shifted their attention to Reguilon. The Spanish left-back, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, arrived at Old Trafford on a similar deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Praising the 26-year-old before the game against Burnley on Saturday (23 September), Ten Hag told MUTV (h/t Mirror):

"We're very happy with him and it is not easy to be coming in a team you don't know. And there was less preparation. Of course, he's experienced.

A very good base he has but then still to know our rules and we didn't have the time to teach them, to coach them in training or in the preparation time in like a pre-season. But he had to go straight in and he did well."

Reguilon started at left-back in the 3-1 league loss against Brighton & Hove Albion and the subsequent 4-3 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against Bayern Munich this month.