"I think everyone is just waiting to see if miracles happen" - Noel Whelan opens up on Pep Guardiola's latest claim about Liverpool

Noel Whelan believes that Pep Guardiola is wrong in his assessment that everyone in the country, including the English media, are supporting Liverpool and are against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have played out an intense and exciting title race thus far, with just three points separating the two sides atop the Premier League table.

Although City seem to hold the advantage with just three rounds of matches remaining, Guardiola seems to believe that everyone is supporting the Reds to usurp their place and win the league title. Following his team's dominant 5-0 rout against Newcastle United this past weekend, Guardiola sensationally said:

"One week ago, everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Of course, because Liverpool have an incredible history in Europe. Not in Premier Leagues, they have won one in 30 years, but it's not a problem at all."

However, former Premier League star Noel Whelan has now hit out at the Spanish manager, claiming that his assessment of the situation is wrong. While speaking to Football Insider, Whelan was asked if there was any truth to Guardiola's statement, to which he responded:

“No.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think everyone is just waiting to see if miracles happen. It’d be a great achievement if Liverpool can pull it off.

“I don’t think there is any hint of bias from the media or from anyone in this country."

Whelan continued:

“Man City have got a job to do. They had a great reaction on Sunday, taking their anger out and demolishing that Newcastle side.

“That’s what champions do. They were emphatic – they never sit around feeling sorry for themselves.

“I think Pep will be quietly confident that they’ve got the job done, but it’s been a great scrap.”

Liverpool's unprecedented quadruple dreams depend heavily on Manchester City

The Reds will only be able to win the Premier League if Manchester City drop points

Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, Liverpool still have a chance of winning the three remaining competitions to attain unparalleled quadruple glory. They are set to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

While their chances of success in those two competitions lie in their own hands, their Premier League chances will depend on Manchester City dropping points in their three remaining matches. With less than two weeks remaining before the Premier League season ends, all eyes will be on the hotly contested title race. There is little doubt that both sides will give it their all, but only time will tell which of the two will emerge victorious.

Dan ☻ @D_lfc_x This Liverpool team is the first team in English football history to :



• Have already won the Carabao Cup

• Be in the FA Cup final

• Be in the Champions League final

• Be a point off Top of the League



No team has come closer to the Quadruple than we are right now. This Liverpool team is the first team in English football history to :• Have already won the Carabao Cup• Be in the FA Cup final• Be in the Champions League final• Be a point off Top of the League No team has come closer to the Quadruple than we are right now. https://t.co/H7aO6KhIh0

