“I think everyone laughed” - West Ham boss David Moyes names price he would have sold Declan Rice to Arsenal 

West Ham United boss David Moyes is adamant that Declan Rice should have been sold to Arsenal for £150 million.

Rice joined the Gunners from the Hammers last summer in a £105 million deal (including add-ons). The English midfielder has flourished at the Emirates, posting six goals and seven assists in 38 games across competitions.

West Ham were reluctant to lose Rice, 25, as he'd captained them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. He made 245 appearances during his time at the London Stadium, registering 15 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal paid a club-record fee to sign the 48-cap England international but Moyes thinks his club should have demanded more. The Scottish coach said (via afcstuff):

"I always said and I think everyone laughed, that he should be £150m. I think other players have been sold for close to his price & I don’t think they’ve touched Declan’s level of performance."

There were several big-money moves in the Premier League last summer. Moises Caicedo moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea in a British transfer record £115 million deal.

However, Caicedo has struggled to reach expectations and the price tag has weighed heavy. That hasn't been the case for Rice as he's been one of Mikel Arteta's most important players this season.

Expand Tweet

Declan Rice showed West Ham what they were missing when he was man-of-the-match in a 6-0 thrashing of his former club (February 11). He scored a stunning strike and registered two assists on his first return to the London Stadium since his departure.

Jamie Carragher tipped Arsenal's Declan Rice to be one of three favorites to win the PFA Player of the Year award

Jamie Carragher expects Arsenal's Declan Rice to be a contender.

Declan Rice's stunning start at Arsenal has seen many deem him as the signing of the season. He's bedded into his side's midfield with ease and popped up with some vital goals including a 90+7th minute winner in a 4-3 win against Luton Town (December 5).

The Gunners midfielder could be a contender for the PFA Player of the Year award once the season concludes. He is one of three Premier League stars who Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons will be in the running.

Carragher thinks Rice, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, or Manchester City's Phil Foden will win the award:

"Phil Foden, Declan Rice and Virgil Van Dijk have been the best players for the three title contenders. Whoever takes their team to the title, will probably take himself to the PFA POTY award!"

Expand Tweet

Rice is going a long way in fulfilling Carragher's claim regarding taking Arsenal to league glory. His side moved to the top of the league on Saturday (March 9) after beating Brentford 2-1 and the Englishman opened the scoring at the Emirates.

The Gunners are a point above second-placed Liverpool who face third-placed Manchester City today (March 10). The title hunt has become a three-horse race between the rivals.