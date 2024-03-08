Jamie Carragher names Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal stars as his three contenders to win PFA Player of the Year 

Jamie Carragher has named Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City's Phil Foden, and Arsenal's Declan Rice his three contenders to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The PFA awards will take place this summer and one Premier League star will be handed the prestigious Player of the Year award. City's Erling Haaland won the award last season after a remarkable debut season at the Etihad.

However, Carragher hasn't named Haaland among the favorites to win the award this season. He thinks Van Dijk, Foden, or Rice will win the coveted title depending on whichever one's club wins the Premier League.

Carragher posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Phil Foden, Declan Rice and Virgil Van Dijk have been the best players for the three title contenders. Whoever takes their team to the title, will probably take himself to the PFA POTY award!"

Van Dijk, 32, has been back to his very best this season and has been instrumental for Liverpool. The Dutch defender has made 33 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets. He's also chipped in with four goals and two assists, with the Merseysiders on course to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Meanwhile, Foden, 23, is enjoying the best season of his career and has shone for Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez's departure has handed him more game time and he's taken it by the scruff of the neck, with 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games across competitions. His Cityzens side are looking to win the continental treble for the second consecutive season.

However, Foden's England teammate Rice, 25, has been just as impressive and important for Arsenal this season. The Gunners midfielder arrived at the Emirates from West Ham United last summer in a club record £105 million deal. He's registered five goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions, with his side challenging for the title and the UEFA Champions League.

How is the title race poised between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal?

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday.

This season's title race has been enthralling and has become a three-horse race between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. It promises to be an exciting hunt for Premier League glory between the three heavyweights.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds sit top of the league, with 19 wins and two defeats in 27 games. They are one point ahead of Pep Guardiola's second-placed City who have won 19 and lost three of their 27 games.

However, Mikel Arteta's men are also breathing down their necks as they sit third, two points behind Liverpool. They have also won 19 of their games while suffering four defeats.

Arsenal are the first title rival in action this weekend as they face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (March 9). But, all eyes will be on Anfield as Guardiola takes his Manchester City side to Merseyside the following day.

The reigning champions clash with Klopp's Reds in a top-of-the-table clash that has massive title implications. The two sides settled on a 1-1 draw at the Etihad earlier this season.