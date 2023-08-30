"I think he'd be fabulous" – Pundit believes ex-Chelsea star would fit in 'perfectly' at either Liverpool or Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has claimed that Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix would be a good signing for either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Felix, 23, has been a major topic of discussion since the end of his Blues loan stint last season. He is thought to not be in Diego Simeone's plans at the Metropolitano, with the Portuguese claiming that he is interested in securing a permanent move to Barcelona.

However, the right-footed, versatile operator has recently been linked with a shock transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side, according to A Bola.

His future could well be in the Premier League should the Reds lose Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad in the coming days.

Speaking to King Casino Bonus, Nevin shared his two cents on Felix and asserted that the player would be a perfect fit at Anfield.

He said:

"I saw evidence at Chelsea that he could be a success at Liverpool, 100% yes. I think he's a fabulous footballer. There are certain teams he would be perfectly suited for, because he's well suited for the English game. He has high energy and tempo with lots of skill."

Claiming Felix would also be a great signing for Arsenal, Nevin added:

"But he's the kind of player who needs to be surrounded by a certain ethic like at a club like Arsenal. Yes, maybe he wouldn't make Manchester City's standard and I understood why Chelsea let him go, but I think he'd be fabulous for either Liverpool or Arsenal."

So far, the Benfica academy product has netted 34 goals and laid out 18 assists in 131 matches across all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

How will former Chelsea forward Joao Felix fit in at Liverpool and Arsenal this season?

Joao Felix, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could prove to be a decent signing for Liverpool.

Although he is not deemed to be a natural out wide, his offensive versatility would help him offer competition to Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea loanee could opt to move to Arsenal due to the UEFA Champions League. He would emerge as a false nine backup and an emergency option out on both flanks.

However, according to Football Transfers, the 31-cap Portugal star also has offers from Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal. But he is believed to be keen to join La Liga champions Barcelona in the near future.