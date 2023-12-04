"I think this game is definitely winnable" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to heap more pressure on Erik ten Hag by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6).

Ten Hag's side were poor in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday. They could have conceded more if it weren't for the Magpies spurning 21 other chances at goal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got back to winning ways after also suffering a 4-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues held on with 10 men to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Sutton reckons several Manchester United players let Ten Hag down in their 'woeful' defeat to Newcastle. The Premier League legend told BBC Sport:

"Manchester United were woeful at St James' Park on Saturday and it looked like some of their players couldn't be bothered."

He touched on Ten Hag's pre-match comments about the Magpies having an extra day of preparation. He didn't think that was a good message from the Red Devils boss:

"Before the game, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was saying how Newcastle United had an extra day to prepare after their Champions League game in midweek, which I don't think was a great message to put out, but he ended up being let down badly by some of his players."

Sutton acknowledged that Ten Hag's men will likely show more fight at Old Trafford against the Blues. But, he thinks the visitors can pick up all three points:

"So, I think this game is definitely winnable for Chelsea, even though they remain very inconsistent. They looked a bit better organised in their win over Brighton and I can see them causing Ten Hag's problems at the back. Prediction: 1-2."

Manchester United's shaky start to the season has them sitting seventh in the league. They have already exited the Carabao Cup and are on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

However, Chelsea have also been struggling, sitting 10th after 14 games played. They are four points behind the Red Devils and both have stuttered this campaign.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes urged his side to focus ahead of their clash with Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes wants his side to focus.

Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to his teammates to focus on the games that are on the horizon. The Red Devils skipper acknowledged how Ten Hag's side are underperforming (via the club's official website):

"At the moment we just have to look game-by-game because we know we are not in the position we want to be."

The Portuguese playmaker has managed five goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions. He's looked to galvanize a beleaguered Manchester United side ahead of Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford:

"Focusing game-by-game is what we can control at the moment and we can’t look too much at the table. You can look too much at the future and not do the present right. We have to raise ourselves for the next challenge we have ahead."

There are question marks about Ten Hag's future at the club amid his side's alarming drop-off this season. But, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano doesn't think the Dutch coach's job is at risk. A win against Chelsea could lift the mood around an ominous Old Trafford.