"I think that we are going to sign Cavani" - Manager of La Liga giants confirms move for former Manchester United striker 

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that the La Liga side are set to sign former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, as per Manchester Evening News.

Cavani left Manchester United this summer following the expiration of his contract and is now a free agent.

Many sides have been touted with the Uruguayan's signature, including Real Sociedad, who have just sold Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.

However, it is Los Che who have seemingly secured his signing.

Gattuso has revealed that his side are set to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain forward:

"Peter Lim is working a lot and I think that we are going to sign Cavani because Lim has a lot of belief in those chances at the moment."

The Italian lauded the veteran striker, saying:

"When you speak of Cavani, he is not a normal player, he has played at great clubs and at the top level for a long time. He is 35, but he has an incredible mentality, I am speaking about the technical part, not the money, that is not my problem and they are two different things."

He continued,

"The problem is that a lot of people talk during an operation and it cannot be closed in two minutes."

Cavani could be set to join his compatriot Maxi Gomez at the Mestalla Stadium if he does make the move.

Valencia have kicked off their season with a 1-0 win over Girona and a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Gattuso may be looking for more firepower up top as Valencia look to build on a 9th placed finish from last season.

The La Liga side sold Goncalo Guedes to Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving Gattuso in need of more attacking reinforcements.

Former Manchester United striker Cavani may flourish in La Liga

Cavani had a topsy turvy time at Manchester United

Gattuso speaks highly of Cavani and for good reason, given that he is renowned for being one of Europe's most potent goalscorers.

He scored 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain and 104 goals for Napoli.

Known as 'El Matador', the veteran forward has been wreaking havoc among opposition defenders for years.

His first season at Manchester United saw him score 17 goals in 39 appearances.

However, Cavani's final season at Old Trafford was somewhat unconvincing amidst a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

The former Napoli striker managed just two goals and an assist in 20 appearances.

That isn't to say that the Uruguayan won't flourish for Gattauso's side as he has shown throughout his career that he can adapt to any league.

'El Matador' brings an abundance of experience to La Liga and his knowledge will only help the younger talent at the club.

