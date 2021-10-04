"I think he has gone home in an ambulance" - Roy Keane says Liverpool star will be 'glad to see the back of' Phil Foden

Roy Keane has heaped praise onto Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden following his display in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool. The Englishman was involved in both of City's goals against the Reds. Foden scored their opener before his deflected cross reached Kevin De Bruyne, who scored the equalizer in the 81st minute of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Roy Keane was very impressed by the young Englishman's performance against Liverpool. He said in this regard:

"There's talks about him over the last years. About 'Would he go into the next level?' He's clearly doing that now. He's more of a regular, he's obviously getting confidence. He's working with brilliant players, he's working with one of the greatest coaches ever. Everything about him today was quality. His first touch, his decision making. You're talking about affecting big games, he scores a goal, he sets one up. That's what you want from your good, young players."

The goal was Foden's first of the 2021-22 season for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will hope there's more to come from the Englishman as he looks to defend the Premier League title.

The Englishman scored to cancel out Sadio Mane's opener on the night. Manchester City were pegged back once again as Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant goal for Liverpool in the 76th minute. However, Kevin De Bruyne was on hand to lash in a deflected effort in the 81st minute to secure a point for Pep Guardiola's side.

The draw meant Manchester City are now third in the table, a point behind Liverpool in second. Pep Guardiola's side, however, have only managed to win two of their last five games across all competitions. The Spaniard will hope his side can turn around their form after the international break.

"Everything about him, pure quality from the kid" - Keane on Foden's performance against Liverpool

Roy Keane was full of praise for Phil Foden.

Foden started on the left side of the attack for Manchester City against Liverpool. The Englishman came up against James Milner and was a thorn in his compatriot's side throughout the game.

Roy Keane was quick to point out Milner's troubles with dealing with Foden on the night. He said:

"He’s had some disappointments like when he was away with England but today, Milner will be glad to see the back of him. I think Milner’s going home in an ambulance tonight. Everything about him, pure quality from the kid."

