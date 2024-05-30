"I think he could be a good fit in their team" - Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to sign PSG star as potential Conor Gallagher replacement

Emmanuel Petit has questioned Chelsea's decision to put Conor Gallagher up for sale this summer, as has been claimed by multiple reports. The Frenchman has advised the Blues to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte as his replacement if the Englishman departs.

Gallagher played a key role for the west Londoners during a turbulent 2023-24 campaign. He helped his side, who struggled in mid-table in the Premier League for most of the term, secure a strong sixth-placed finish.

The England international registered 50 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, contributing seven goals and nine assists. Petit cannot fathom why the Blues are looking to part ways with the academy graduate after a great campaign.

Trending

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star said (via Metro):

"Why are Chelsea selling Gallagher, because of the money? I know they get pure profit on Gallagher but that should not mean you sell one of the most influential members of the team and one of the only English players."

"It’s so important for the fans, identity and DNA of the club to have these players in the team, I don’t get it. Chelsea have spent a lot of money and they now have to sell their own players, they need to think about this before."

Petit added:

"Ugarte could be a good replacement for Chelsea, though, as he’s a quality player. He was one of the first names on the team sheet for Enrique at PSG, but then he fell out of favour after they were thrashed by Newcastle."

"But if he joins Chelsea I think he could be a good fit in their team."

Ugarte has registered 37 appearances for PSG this season, recording three assists.

Emmanuel Petit advises Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star to 'help Nicolas Jackson next season'

Emmanuel Petit has offered another piece of transfer advice to his former club. The pundit believes Chelsea should go for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo this summer to partner Nicolas Jackson up front.

Rodrygo has been in excellent form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions. He has helped them win the La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana, and reach the Champions League final.

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to join Real Madrid this summer, Petit believes one of their attackers will no longer have a place in the starting XI. He insists this would be the perfect time for Chelsea to go for Rodrygo.

Petit said:

"I think Chelsea should sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid to help Nicolas Jackson next season. With Mbappe arriving next season, one of Real’s big stars are going to be out of the XI, so I think this one makes sense for both parties."

He added:

"Real Madrid could get a big fee and he will also be great for Jackson, although he is still young."