“I think that could happen” - Jamie Carragher explains how Chelsea ace Cole Palmer can join Manchester United next year

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has suggested that Chelsea star Cole Palmer could join Manchester United next year. The former England defender claimed that should the Blues endure a difficult season, they could lose Palmer to the Red Devils.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United endured difficult seasons last time out and need to make significant improvements this campaign. The Blues secured the sixth spot in the Premier League thanks to their five-game winning run to finish the season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished eighth but beat rivals Manchester City to FA Cup glory. Jamie Carragher has now made a bold claim that the Red Devils could snatch Cole Palmer away from the Blues if they endure another dismal season.

The former Liverpool defender said on The Overlap:

“Something’s just come to me here. If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing."

Carragher added:

“He [Palmer] is a big Man United fan, isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well? You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United.”

Palmer enjoyed a phenomenal debut season at Chelsea following his £42.5 million move from Manchester City last summer. Despite the team's disappointing showings, he scored 25 goals and produced 15 assists in 45 appearances.

Manchester United offered the chance to sign Chelsea defender: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. The England international seems to have no future under Enzo Maresca and has been tipped for an exit from Stamford Bridge.

As per talkSPORT, Chilwell has been told to seek pastures new by the Blues, with his agent looking for a new club. Manchester United have reportedly been offered the left-back's services.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both out with injuries with Erik ten Hag being forced to play Diogo Dalot at left-back. Chilwell was left out of the matchday squad by Maresca in the Blues' 2-0 loss against Manchester City last week.

Chilwell joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Leicester City in a deal worth a reported £45 million. The 27-year-old has made 107 appearances so far for the London giants but has also missed 106 games due to injury problems.

