Manchester United offered chance to sign 27-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. The 27-year-old left-back is not a part of Enzo Maresca's plans and is expected to leave the club this summer.

As per talkSPORT, Chilwell has been told he can leave Chelsea this month, and his agents are trying to find him a new club. They have offered him to Manchester United, who are short of options at left-back due to injuries.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently out injured, and Erik ten Hag has been forced to use Diogo Dalot at left-back. The Portuguese defender was also deployed there last season as the two players were injured for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign.

Trending

Chilwell was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for their 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, August 18. The Blues are going into the season with Marc Cucurella and Renato Viega as their left-back options, leaving Chilwell free to seek a move.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils make a move for the Englishman, who has also struggled with injury concerns in the past.

Enzo Maresca confirms Ben Chilwell can leave Chelsea this summer

Blues manager Enzo Maresca spoke to the media earlier this month and confirmed that Ben Chilwell was not in his plans. He added that the left-back should look to leave the club this summer as he is not going to get minutes this season.

Maresca said:

"Chilly is with us but he has not been training for the last few days because he has been ill. The reason he did not play [in a pre-season friendly] versus Inter was because, with Chilly it is quite clear, even though I love the way he is, the problem is, he is struggling a bit to find the right position."

"I need to make a decision and probably it is better to leave and go and get minutes. The transfer window is open so we'll see what happens."

The Italian tactician added:

"We spent 20 days in America with 28 or 29 players, so it was quite good to manage the squad. Now we have guys who are not part of the squad and are training apart. At the moment, it is not difficult, but if I start to think I have 43 players, it's not good."

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Chelsea star Ben Chilwell this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback