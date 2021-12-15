"I don't think they were very happy either" - Nicolo Barella expects Liverpool-Inter Milan UCL tie to be 'very balanced'

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella feels Liverpool will not be too happy to have drawn the Serie A champions in the Champions League. UEFA held the draw for the Champions League round of 16 at their headquarters in Switzerland on Monday. The ceremony was not short of controversy as major botches marred the presentation.

The initial draw saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool pitted against Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg. Italian giants Inter were drawn against Dutch outfit Ajax while the draw also set up a clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA, though, were left with no option but to repeat the draw after making several mistakes during the event. The redraw brought many changes to the original Champions League round of 16 fixture list.

One of the most exciting clashes in the knockout stage of the European competition is now between Liverpool and Inter Milan. The two giants will go head-to-head to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Expressing his thoughts on the draw, Inter star Barella insisted that Liverpool will not be too happy to be pitted against the Nerazzurri. The midfielder also feels the tie will be close. Barella told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport [via Calciomercato.com]:

"In Europe, when you get to the knockout stage, it is inevitable that you meet certain teams. You can't escape, the level is high, it's the Champions League. Liverpool are very strong and healthy too but I don't think they were very happy to have drawn Inter Milan either. I think the tie will be balanced."

Inter will host the Premier League club side in the first leg of the tie on February 16. The second leg will take place at Anfield on March 8.

Liverpool to return to San Siro

Liverpool booked their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League after finishing first in their group. The Reds won each of their six matches against Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto.

In their final group stage game, Jurgen Klopp's side locked horns with AC Milan at the San Siro. Despite making major changes to their regular starting eleven, Liverpool registered a 2-1 victory over the Rossoneri.

The Reds will now travel to the San Siro for the second time in a row in the Champions League season to face Inter Milan.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar