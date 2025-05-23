"I think he was the hardest" - PSG star names Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as toughest opponent he's faced since his move to Paris

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has named Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as his toughest opponent since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Georgian forward moved to Parc des Princes from Napoli in January this year for a reported €70 million fee.

Kvaratskhelia has been in superb form since, registering six goals and six assists from 24 games across competitions. He has helped his team win Ligue 1 this year, while also firing them to the Champions League final, where they face Inter Milan.

Kvaratskhelia came up against Alexander-Arnold in the premier European club competition when PSG took on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. The Ligue 1 champions ultimately got the better of their Premier League counterparts, but not before Alexander-Arnold left a lasting impression on the Georgian.

Speaking recently on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, Kvaratskhelia acknowledged that he had a tough time against the Englishman on the pitch.

“Toughest opponent? From my time in Paris, I think Trent was the hardest,” said Kvaratskhelia.

Alexander-Arnold is all set to part ways with Liverpool this summer, once his contract expires. The Reds tried their best to tie him down to an extension in recent months, but it proved to be futile.

The English right-back has already announced that he will leave Anfield this summer. While there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, all signs indicate that the 26-year-old will join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Have Liverpool identified Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement?

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Jeremie Frimpong ahead of a possible move this summer, according to The Athletic. The Dutch midfielder has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent years.

The Reds have identified him as the ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Merseyside have already concluded talks with the player's camp, with the 24-year-old agreeing to a five-year deal.

Frimpong is under contract with Leverkusen until 2028. However, he reportedly has a €35m release clause in his deal, which Liverpool are ready to trigger.

The Dutchman was wanted by multiple clubs ahead of the summer following another impressive campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. Frimpong has registered five goals and 12 assists from 48 games, and is seen as an ideal fit under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman scored 14 goals and set up 12 more from 47 games last season, helping Xabi Alonso's team win the Bundesliga title. He signed a new deal last October, but now looks set to depart the BayArena this summer.

