“I think he’d be a phenomenal signing” – Noel Whelan believes Aston Villa fans can be ‘very excited’ with latest transfer rumour

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum would be a phenomenal signing for Premier League side Aston Villa. That's according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan. He believes Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could excite Villa fans by pulling off a move for the former Liverpool midfielder.

Whelan believes the potential £21 million transfer, as reported by SPORT, would be a great piece of business by Aston Villa. He told Football Insider in this regard:

“So I don’t think his age will be a problem for Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard. He’s still effective in that midfield – and we know that he loves to score goals. He’s got real quality in the midfield area in both aspects of the game, attacking-wise and defensively. I was very surprised when Liverpool let him go, quite frankly."

Whelan continued:

“I think he’d be a phenomenal signing. Just imagine him and Coutinho in that midfield – wow. If I was an Aston Villa fan, I’d be getting very excited about seeing that happen. £21million? For that kind of player, not to be sniffed at.”

Georginio Wijnaldum to reignite his career at Aston Villa?

The Dutchman has the potential to flourish under Gerrard.

Georginio Wijnaldum moved to PSG from Liverpool last summer as one of Europe's most highly regarded midfielders. The Dutchman's experience was touted to bring huge benefits to the PSG squad, with the team desiring balance in midfield.

However, the former Newcastle United man has been disappointing. He has only featured 29 times under Mauricio Pochettino this season, scoring three times and contributing two assists.

Before the move, he had excelled under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The Netherlands international, who has 85 international caps, was part of the Reds squad that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

He was a huge part of the midfield that dominated games and thrived in Klopp's system, which requires a lot of running and pressing.

Gerrard holds similar principles to that of Klopp in terms of his vision of how his team should play. Villa midfielders constantly press, with the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn taking well to the former Rangers manager's philosophy.

Wijnaldum would add depth and experience that could be vital for Villa as they look to become as a top contender in the English game. At 31 and with an abundance of experience, the midfielder could flourish on his return to the Premier League this summer.

