"I think he’s going to have a great season"- Pauleta hails PSG superstar as a 'phenomenon', believes he'll 'contribute a lot' this campaign

Former player Pauleta believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe could have an excellent 2021-22 club campaign.

Barring the occasional hiccup, Mbappe has looked in sublime form for the Parisians this season. He has 19 goals in 28 appearances across competitions, and has also laid out an outstanding 18 assists in this period. Mbappe has also managed ten goals and three assists in his last eight games in all competitions.

The young forward has overtaken Pauleta (109) to become the Parisians' third-most prolific scorer of all time. He recently scored his 150th goal for the club. Speaking about the forward's incredible run of form in the last few seasons, Pauleta told PSG TV (via PSG Talk):

“I’m so proud to see Kylian breaking all these records. And I am expecting a lot of Kylian this year. I think he’s going to have a great season. He’s going to contribute a lot to us. He’s in form; he’s got huge confidence; he’s a phenomenon.”

Mbappe's incredible displays have seen PSG sit comfortably atop the Ligue 1 standings. They have accumulated 53 points from 22 games, and are 11 points clear of OGC Nice in second place. The two teams will lock horns in the Round of 16 of the French Cup next.

Mauricio Pochettino's troops have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They'll take on Real Madrid, with the first leg slated for 15 February at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG remains uncertain amid sustained Real Madrid interest

While Mbappe's performances this season have kept his team in the running for the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, there are concerns about his future. The Parisians are uncertain if the Frenchman would extend his stay in Paris.

Real Madrid remain an attraction for Mbappe, with the Spanish giants reportedly submitting a £171 million bid on deadline day last summer. However, the Parisians rejected that as they look to tie the 23-year-old to a new deal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG and Kylian Mbappé are in discussions over a short-term contract extension.



Mbappé's position remains the same however. He wants to focus on finishing the season with PSG before making a final decision.



(Source: @JulienMaynard)

There have been rumours recently about the club and Mbappe holding talks regarding a short-term extension. The Parisians are reportedly confident about getting their superstar to sign the renewed deal as well.

However, there haven't been any concrete updates on the same. As things stand, the talented forward will be a free agent in the summer, and Los Blancos look primed to make him their latest marquee signing.

