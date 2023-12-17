"I think he’s at the level of Rodri" - Pundit makes incredible claim on reported Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target

Pundit Janusz Michalik has claimed that Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target Bruno Guimaraes is on the same level as Manchester City superstar Rodri.

Guimaraes played a key role as the Magpies defeated Fulham at St. James' Park in their latest Premier League clash on December 16. After providing the assist for Lewis Miley's opener, the Brazilian played a major role in Dan Burn's third as well.

Eddie Howe's team secured a 3-0 win and Michalik waxed lyrical about Guimaraes, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I want to talk about Bruno Guimaraes, because everybody that knows me knows that I love Rodri. What he’s doing is absolutely incredible. If you look at his statistics, obviously first goal, he was the driving force on that one."

He added:

"To Dan Burn, the assist with the outside of the foot. I don’t know, I think he’s at the level of Rodri, we have to consider him because he’s been absolutely incredible.”

Reports surfaced earlier this season that both Real Madrid and Liverpool have set their sights on the midfielder.

Guimaraes, since his January 2022 move to Newcastle, has been a key player for the Toons, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 81 appearances for the Tynsiders. The 26-year-old has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

His primary skillset is showcased in his ability to breakdown attacks, help his team progress the ball from defence to attack and pop up with important goal contributions from time to time.

Thierry Henry dismissed chances of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG in January

Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future is reportedly still up in the air. Clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Thierry Henry, however, doesn't think that Mbappe will pursue a January move away from the Parc des Princes. He expects Mbappe to finish the season with PSG and said on CBS Sports Golazo:

“I personally don’t think so. If you’re Real Madrid, you would try, but on the other side if I’m Kylian Mbappe I’m not going because you want to finish what you’ve started. You still have to win the league, he loves Paris Saint-Germain, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he’s from there."

Henry added:

“I don’t know what was the situation at the beginning of the season, I cannot really discuss about that. All I can tell you is personally I do not see Kylian Mbappe leaving in January because of what he has shown me since the beginning of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. I just think he’s not that type of guy to do that. Leaving during the season? Why would you do that."

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave PSG in the 2024 summer transfer window, as per reports.