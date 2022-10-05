"I think he’s an outstanding player" - Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid star to bolster midfield

Liverpool have been urged by former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

In an interview with Football Insider, Hutton lauded the Los Blancos man and advised the Reds to make a move for the Uruguayan.

He said:

"I think he’s an outstanding player. I’ve seen him a few times for Real Madrid and he brings a lot of attributes to that midfield. Not only that, I think he can play higher up the pitch as well. So I get the comparison."

Hutton alluded to the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side have yearned for a similar profile as the midfielder recently:

"It is definitely an area of the pitch where Liverpool need work over the next year or so. Defensively as a unit and in midfield they are struggling so he is definitely someone that could help them now, never mind in the future.“

Valverde has been a huge hit for Real Madrid since arriving from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in 2016 for £4.5 million.

He has made ten appearances this campaign, scoring four goals and contributing two assists.

The midfielder had a breakout season in 2021-22, helping Madrid win a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double.

Liverpool will have difficulties trying to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The Uruguayan has five years left on his contract and continues to impress under Carlo Ancelotti.

Reports claim that the Merseysiders offered Madrid €100 million for Valverde in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, Los Blancos consider the Uruguayan as an irreplaceable player.

Luis Suarez compares Real Madrid's Valverde to former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard

Suarez believes Valverde is similar to Gerrard

Former Barcelona striker Suarez has heaped huge praise on Valverde and compared him to his former Liverpool teammate Gerrard.

The current Aston Villa manager became one of Europe's most highly regarded midfielders during his time at Anfield.

He made 710 appearances across all competitions, scoring 186 goals and providing 153 assists.

Suarez played alongside the former Reds skipper for six seasons and believes Valverde boasts similar attributes to the legendary midfielder, saying:

"I, honestly, and there are the newspaper archives, already in 2017, when Fede debuted in the national team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was a teammate of mine at Liverpool."

He continued to compare his Uruguayan compatriot to the Reds hero:

"He has similar abilities. A box-to-box player, with punch, who can change the rhythm, who arrives well. I don't want to compare but the characteristics are similar. Fede... I saw him coming and he has made a tremendous progression, surrounded by big stars [at Real Madrid]. It has served him well."

