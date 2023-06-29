“I think he is the ideal choice" - Pundit gives his take on PSG's reported new signing valued at €50m

French pundit Christophe Dugarry has lauded Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) move to sign French centre-back Lucas Hernandez. Speaking on RMC Sport, the 1998 World Cup winner claimed that the Bayern defender brings an aggressive mentality that is required for the team.

Dugarry said:

“I think he is the ideal choice for PSG. He is a player with an irreproachable mentality, that is what is needed, today is the absolute criterion for players who must be recruited by PSG. He had a difficult season but we must not bury him. He is irreproachable in terms of mentality, he will bring this grinta, this aggressiveness, this gnac."

The Ligue 1 side are expected to complete the deal with Bayern Munich for around €50 million. Dugarry dismissed the opinion that it was an excessive amount, saying:

"50 million is considered like 500 bucks for PSG, so money is not a problem. There are such astronomical sums coming from everywhere, from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, that this shouldn't even be a topic anymore."

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in 2019 in a club record €80 million deal. He made 107 appearances for them, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

The 27-year-old defender suffered a cruciate ligament injury during France's first game in the World Cup against Australia and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The deal developed after the Bundesliga side accelerated their pursuit of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The Bavarian giants were expected to face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City and hence moved quickly to reach an agreement.

The 26-year-old South Korean defender is coming off a strong season for the Serie A side and is expected to join Bayern for around €50 million.

PSG set to have talks with Mbappe over uncertain future

Mbappe faces crucial talks with the club over his future.

Paris Saint-Germain are set for a meeting with Kylian Mbappe to resolve doubts over the player's future. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the discussion could help bring a solution to the uncertainty over his future with the club.

Mbappe informed the team that he was unwilling to trigger an option to extend his contract, making him a free agent in 2024. The report claims that Les Parisiens could offer the Frenchman a two or three year extension, which includes a verbal guarantee to sell him next season. PSG want to ensure that they don't lose Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have emerged as a possible destination for the 24-year-old this season. However, Los Blancos are looking to wait the situation out and hope to sign Mbappe on a free next year.

