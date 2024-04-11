“I think it’ll be a match full of intensity" - Rafa Benitez previews UEL clash between Liverpool and Atalanta

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has offered his two cents on the Reds' upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against Atalanta tonight (Thursday, April 11).

The Merseysiders will lock horns with the Serie A side in the first leg of the quarter-finals at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side finished the group stages at the top of their respective group after four wins and two losses.

Liverpool then thrashed Sparta Praha in the Round of 16, winning 5-1 in the first leg and 6-1 in the second. Many consider the Reds as favorites to win the tournament, apart from Xabi Alonso's in-form Bayer Leverkusen side. However, Benitez believes Atalanta could pose a problem.

Previewing the fixture, he said (via Football Italia):

“I think it’ll be a match full of intensity. I’ve seen a couple of matches and Atalanta get into trouble a bit when the other team press with intensity. I think it’ll be more or less like this. However, Liverpool could leave some space.”

He added:

“Klopp will try to use the pressure of Anfield to be aggressive. Liverpool could be distracted, given that the Premier League is being fought for. The anthem is played at the moment of the opposing team’s entrance to create fear. I believe that Atalanta have the experience to manage the pressure, but it will be difficult.”

Following their Europa League clash against Atalanta, the Reds will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14. The second leg will take place on April 18.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim firmly denies verbal agreement with Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has explicitly denied reports that he has reached a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp next season.

The German manager announced earlier this year his decision to leave the club at the end of the campaign. After Xabi Alonso confirmed his plan to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season, the Merseysiders reportedly shifted their sights towards Amorim.

Sky Germany reported earlier this week that the Portuguese manager reached an agreement with the Merseysiders to join them this summer. However, Amorim has now denied these allegations as he told a press conference (via Sky Sports):

"This is the last time I'm going to talk about my future. There was no interview and certainly no agreement. The only thing we all want here is to be champions with Sporting, nothing will change.

"I'm the Sporting coach and there was no interview or agreement with any club. I'm just focused, as always, on representing my club. As I no longer have anything else to say…"

Sporting CP currently lead the Liga Portugal, sitting four points above second-placed Benfica with a game in hand.

