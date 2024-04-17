“I think it’s difficult” - Chris Sutton chooses who out of Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Manchester City’s Rodri should be Player of the Year

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has emerged as a standout performer, capturing the attention of fans with his impressive displays in the Premier Legue this season.

Palmer's meteoric rise from being a bench-warmer at Manchester City to Chelsea's leading goal-scorer this season has been nothing short of sensational.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was recently asked to choose between Palmer and Manchester City's midfielder Rodri for 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year award.

In a recent interview on The Monday Night Club, Sutton offered his opinion on the contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award. Acknowledging the exceptional performances of both Rodri and Palmer, Sutton also reserved special praise for Arsenal's Declan Rice.

He stated:

"Rodri. I think it’s difficult. I mean, Cole Palmer sort of comes into it just because I’ve seen him score a hat-trick this evening, but Declan Rice I think just for his influence on this Arsenal team as much as anything else. I think he’s made a huge impact.”

While Palmer's goal-scoring exploits have garnered widespread acclaim, Rodri's contributions in midfield for Manchester City cannot be overlooked.

The Spanish midfielder has been a linchpin in City's title charge, dictating play with his vision, passing range, and defensive acumen. Rodri's ability to control the tempo of matches and provide defensive stability at the same time has been pivotal to City's success in recent years.

Palmer and Rodri are expected to play crucial roles for their teams in the business end of the season. If they continue to make substantial contributions in key games for Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively, they will certainly be involved in the race to win PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

How does Rodri's goal contribution stats compare to Chelsea star Cole Palmer?

With an impressive 23 goals and 13 assists in 38 matches across all competitions, Palmer has contributed significantly to his team's attack in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Rodri's influence in Manchester City's midfield has been indispensable. He has scored 7 goals and registered 8 assists in 28 matches this season.

Although the debate surrounding the PFA Player of the Year award extends beyond statistical achievements, it is safe to say Cole Palmer's emergence at Chelsea and Rodri's consistent performances for Manchester City make them worthy candidates for this prestigious honor.

Palmer and Rodri will face each other on Saturday, when Chelsea lock horns with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Poll : Who do you think should be crowned Premier League Player of the Year? Cole Palmer Rodri 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback