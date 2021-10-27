"I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City" - Paul Scholes makes Premier League title claim despite admitting that Chelsea are 'better than what he gives them credit' for

Paul Scholes has insisted Chelsea are not in the Premier League title race this season. The Manchester United legend claims Liverpool and Manchester City will be the ones fighting for the trophy by the end of the season.

Chelsea won the Champions League last season and made a good start to their season. They have been doing well in all competitions and are currently top of the Premier League table.

However, Paul Scholes is unwilling to put them in the title race – while some pundits have backed them to go all the way. However, the Manchester United legend has admitted the Blues have been doing better than what he gives them credit for in public.

"Chelsea… I'm not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it's between Liverpool and Manchester City. I think City watching that today [Liverpool's 5-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend], in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them," Scholes said on BT Sport 2 (via Metro).

'Chelsea are defensively the weakest in top 4'

Paul Scholes stunned football fans around the world earlier this month by claiming Chelsea were defensively weak. The Blues won the Champions League last season by conceding just four goals and have conceded just thrice in the Premier League this season.

"Really? Well, Liverpool have got the best centre-backs, [Manchester] City have got two great ones, I think United have got two really good ones. I think Chelsea are probably the weakest out of the top four defensively."

However, he backtracked a little on his stance last week after Chelsea thrashed Norwich City 5-0.

"I was a little bit worried about them defensively but you look at their record it's quite good actually. I think they'll have to defend well because I can't see them scoring bundles of goals in the Premier League," Scholes said.

Chelsea face a manager-less Newcastle United this weekend before traveling to Sweden to face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.

