"I think it’s a wrap" - Rio Ferdinand makes confident Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand believes that the 2022-23 Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is as good as done, with the former predicted to win their first English top-flight title since 2003.

The North London side currently sit on top of the league table, with 50 points from 19 matches. Defending champions Manchester City are second, trailing the Gunners by five points, having played one game more.

Mikel Arteta's side have strengthened their squad in the just concluded January transfer window, bringing the likes of defender Jakub Kiwior, forward Leandro Trossard and midfielder Jorginho to the Emirates Stadium. The Cityzens, on the other hand, only signed young midfielder Maximo Perrone while losing key defender Joao Cancelo (loan) to Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand, speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, gave his thoughts on the Premier League title fight this season. He said:

"I think it’s a wrap. I’ve got to be honest, I do. No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality and calmness to take the title."

Ferdinand's former teammate Patrice Evra has also backed the London giants to win the Premier League title. He told Betfair:

"Even if Man City beat Arsenl in both matches in the Premier League, they still have a chance of winning the title if they are strong mentally. I don’t agree with Roy Keane and Gary Neville, I don’t think City will win the league, I think Arsenal will win. The way they are playing consistently, I don’t see that with City."

The Frenchman added:

"I feel like Guardiola is still looking for something, that perfect combination. When you have a team like Arsenal, desperate to win the league, you can’t waste any time. City are City and if I was Arsenal I’d prefer it if it was another team chasing them down. You have to respect City and be careful of them."

The Gunners face relegation-fighting Everton this weekend, while Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

"He still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal signed Jorginho

Jorginho has established himself as one of the world's best midfielders.

Mikel Arteta needed midfielder reinforcements in the January transfer window as a knee injury is expected to keep Mohamed Elneny on the sidelines for a long time and youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga failed to impress the manager in the few chances afforded to him.

A lack of solid backup options for first-choice midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey saw the club unsuccessfully place multiple bids for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo.

On deadline day, the Gunners pulled off a shock move for Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho. Speaking about the Italian midfielder's acquisition, Arteta said:

“Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad. He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho.”

