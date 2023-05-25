"I think he just needs to play every week" - Glen Johnson urges Chelsea star to leave club this summer

Former Liverpool fullback Glen Johnson has urged Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea in the summer. He believes the forward should be playing every week and that is not going to happen at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has started just eight matches in the Premier League this season and come off the bench 14 times. He has scored just once and assisted as many times in the 22 appearances.

Speaking to Lord Ping (via GOAL), Johnson claimed that Pulisic is not going to get time at Chelsea and should force an exit. He believes the forward can start for other teams every week and said:

"I think he's a very good footballer, will work his socks off, I think he just needs to play every week. That obviously hasn't been happening, but I think he's got loads to give. Whichever team he goes to, he is going to improve that team. I think he has got loads more in the tank, but it's probably not at Chelsea."

He added:

"He needs to go to a team where he can be the number one name on the sheet every week. That will give him confidence and he can start enjoying his football again. If you're not playing football, then you're not enjoying yourself. If he can get back to that, then I think he has got a lot to offer."

Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk have taken over the left-wing position and that has seen Pulisic's time reduce.

What has gone wrong for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The United States star has played 143 times for the Stamford Bridge side, scoring 26 and assisting 21 times.

However, injuries and competition in the squad have seen his time limited on the pitch. Reports suggest he could be one of the players leaving this summer.

Johnson spoke about what has gone wrong for Pulisic at the club and said:

"I never played against him but when you watch him, he looks like a nightmare to play against – he's quick, sharp, over 10 yards he's rapid. It's strange. It looks like he thinks about things too much. Sometimes you just need to get on with it and see what happens."

He added:

"You are going to make mistakes, of course you are, but it looks like if he plays a bad game then he will think about it for the next three days. You have got to put that stuff behind you and try to get on with believing in yourself."

Sky Italia have linked Pulisic with Juventus, while Napoli are also looking to add the United States forward to their ranks.

Poll : 0 votes