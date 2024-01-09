"I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG" - Kylian Mbappe urged to announce transfer to Real Madrid 'as soon as possible' by pundit

Former French FIFA World Cup winner Christophe Duggary has told PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to announce his Real Madrid transfer without further delay.

Duggary reckons Mbappe already has a contract agreement in place with Real Madrid next season. Speaking to RMC Sport (via GOAL), Dugarry said:

"I think he has served his time at PSG. Whether we like Mbappe or not, I have the impression that, on the pitch, he has not cheated, he gave what he had to give. In my opinion, he could have given even more because he is incredible."

Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris-Saint Germain expires this summer, with the rumour mill claiming that clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in his services. Duggary added that Mbappe failed to hit the expected team goals at PSG.

"He is a remarkable player, so we always expect more. He did not succeed for the moment in achieving the goal he set for himself when he arrived at PSG, but he did a lot. He brought a lot of pleasure, a lot of happiness."

Duggary continued, telling Mbappe to to show 'maturity' and announce his exit from PSG without further delay.

"To say as soon as possible that he will not stay at PSG, I would find that elegant. I find that it would be a form of elegance and a form of maturity. Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG."

PSG and Real Madrid fighting over Kylian Mbappe since 2022

PSG and Los Blancos have reportedly been at war over Kylian Mbappe's future for quite a few transfer windows. While PSG extended Mbappe's contract in 2022, Real Madrid might just be able to swoop away the player at the end of the season.

Duggary believes that Madrid are trying to be 'too clever' with their approach for Mbappe. He said:

"Their attitude deeply bothers me. I think they are a little too clever. If they want Mbappe, sooner or later they will have to reach for their wallet. I turn to the right and feel that they are there to get him.

"I turn to the left and feel that they are not ready to shell out money and that they will not wait for Mbappe. I find that Real Madrid managers talk about it a bit too much."

Mbappe has 25 goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions for PSG this season.