"I don't think he likes his team" - Paul Scholes reacts to comment from Ruben Amorim after Manchester United draw vs Lyon

Pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has shared his opinion on what he thinks Ruben Amorim feels at the club. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw away from home against Olympique Lyon in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg.
Manchester United conceded two cheap goals to miss out on an opportunity to return to Old Trafford with a commanding first leg result. Afterwards, Amorim told reporters that he was pleased with the performance of his side, pointing out that they are improving quickly.
Paul Scholes does not share the same sentiment as the Red Devils coach, and he made his thoughts known on what he feels. He pointed out (via Goal.com) that the coach always looks disappointed and does not like the players at his disposal.
"I don't think he believes that. I don't think he likes his team to be honest. He knows he hasn't got a great football team, he wants better, he needs better. You can see that the way he is on the touchline. He always looks disappointed to me, the way he's speaking there tells me he's disappointed with what he's got. He needs better, everyone knows he needs better if Man United want to challenge and be where they want to be."
Andre Onana let in two cheap goals, one in either half, to give Lyon a 2-2 draw and a chance to pull off an upset in Manchester next week. The coach defended his goalkeeper afterwards but would have been left disappointed by his mistakes.
Manchester United have to win the Europa League for a chance to make it to Europe next season, having already lost their way domestically. Amorim and the club will hope that the players can manage their business at Old Trafford next week to ensure their progress in the competition.
Olympique Lyon hold Manchester United in Europa clash
French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash in France on Thursday. Both sides largely cancelled each other out in a match whose build-up was dominated by the war of words between Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic.
Thiago Almada's free-kick from out wide sailed past goalkeeper Onana without taking a touch off any player for the opening goal in the 25th minute. The Red Devils found a leveller on the stroke of half-time, as Leny Yoro guided the ball into the goal on his return to France.
Bruno Fernandes set up Joshua Zirkzee to put the Red Devils ahead with only two minutes left to play in normal time. A final twist came late on as Lyon star Rayan Cherki benefited from an Onana error to stab home from close range with virtually the last kick of the game.