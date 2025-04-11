"I don't think he likes his team" - Paul Scholes reacts to comment from Ruben Amorim after Manchester United draw vs Lyon

Pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has shared his opinion on what he thinks Ruben Amorim feels at the club. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw away from home against Olympique Lyon in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg.

Ad

Manchester United conceded two cheap goals to miss out on an opportunity to return to Old Trafford with a commanding first leg result. Afterwards, Amorim told reporters that he was pleased with the performance of his side, pointing out that they are improving quickly.

Paul Scholes does not share the same sentiment as the Red Devils coach, and he made his thoughts known on what he feels. He pointed out (via Goal.com) that the coach always looks disappointed and does not like the players at his disposal.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think he believes that. I don't think he likes his team to be honest. He knows he hasn't got a great football team, he wants better, he needs better. You can see that the way he is on the touchline. He always looks disappointed to me, the way he's speaking there tells me he's disappointed with what he's got. He needs better, everyone knows he needs better if Man United want to challenge and be where they want to be."

Ad

Andre Onana let in two cheap goals, one in either half, to give Lyon a 2-2 draw and a chance to pull off an upset in Manchester next week. The coach defended his goalkeeper afterwards but would have been left disappointed by his mistakes.

Manchester United have to win the Europa League for a chance to make it to Europe next season, having already lost their way domestically. Amorim and the club will hope that the players can manage their business at Old Trafford next week to ensure their progress in the competition.

Ad

Olympique Lyon hold Manchester United in Europa clash

French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash in France on Thursday. Both sides largely cancelled each other out in a match whose build-up was dominated by the war of words between Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic.

Thiago Almada's free-kick from out wide sailed past goalkeeper Onana without taking a touch off any player for the opening goal in the 25th minute. The Red Devils found a leveller on the stroke of half-time, as Leny Yoro guided the ball into the goal on his return to France.

Bruno Fernandes set up Joshua Zirkzee to put the Red Devils ahead with only two minutes left to play in normal time. A final twist came late on as Lyon star Rayan Cherki benefited from an Onana error to stab home from close range with virtually the last kick of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More