"I think Manchester is coming back" - Barcelona manager Xavi heaps praise on Manchester United after scintillating 2-2 draw in Europa League

Barcelona boss Xavi recently heaped praise on Manchester United after his team's 2-2 draw in the ongoing UEFA Europa League at the Nou Camp on Thursday, February 16.

The European giants clashed for a round of 32 draw in the Europa League, with the teams sharing the spoils after 90 minutes.

Speaking about the game, Xavi told BT Sport:

"It was a really tough game, really difficult, with a lot of intensity, passion, rhythm. We have to be proud because we compete really well until the end. We could have won in the last two chances but we played today against a top team in Europe."

He praised the Red Devils, claiming they are returning to their best.

"I think Manchester is coming back, and today they showed their best version," he said. "We compete really well, we need to be proud, and now we need to compete well in Old Trafford."

"I think both teams are in more or less in the same moment, same position, that we are coming back," Xavi continued. "I said to Ten Hag now congratulations because he is doing very well and they are Manchester United, so yes, it can be a final or semi-final or quarter-final in the future of the Champions League, but now we are in Europa League.

"We are coming back and today we showed a very best performance, both teams."

Xavi unhappy with penalty call in Barcelona vs Manchester United clash

Barca head coach Xavi feels Manchester United midfielder Fred handled the ball inside the box in their 2-2 draw. Talking about the referee not giving a penalty, Xavi said:

“It was a penalty. Yes, it was a very clear penalty. The hands were not in a natural position. My statements are not going to change anything, but I think it was a penalty.”

He added:

“It is a penalty like a cathedral. How am I going to feel? They no longer gave them to us in Milan, neither today. I don't know what to do to get them to call penalties for hands. I think it's incredible that they haven't pointed it out.”

Both teams will once again lock horns with each other at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 23. A win for any of the two teams will take them through to the next round.

